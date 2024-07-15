Barbara Louise Babb of Dallas, Texas peacefully entered God’s heavenly kingdom on June 27, 2024 surrounded by her husband, son, daughter, and her beloved chocolate lab.

Barbara was born on January 8, 1950 in Trenton, Missouri to Doris Vosburg Alexander and Willis Walter Alexander. Following graduation from high school, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Upon receiving her degree, she began a storied career working in many areas of nursing — surgery, labor and delivery, cardiac care, and as a night supervisor. Her nursing career culminated in a six-year stint as a critical care helicopter flight nurse. As a flight nurse, she was commonly called to rescue victims of traumatic accidents, many of which involved teenage drunk drivers. These gut-wrenching experiences led Barbara to develop a presentation detailing the horrors of drinking and driving which she took to high school students all over the country for many years. After her retirement, Barbara spent her time volunteering for several noble causes, but none was closer to her heart than her time spent with Alzheimer’s patients at Casa de Vida, an Alzheimer’s respite program.

Barbara held many titles in her life, but she favored one above all else — to her grandchildren and anyone that came into her life post-grandchildren, her sole moniker was Noni. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her beloved grandchildren teaching them about gardening, singing camp songs, playing games, and instilling in them how to spread kindness and grace in this world. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends with an incandescent ferocity without caveat or compromise. Her life, at every turn, was defined by her servant’s heart. Helping those around her was the center of all of her undertakings. Where she saw suffering, she tried to heal it; where she saw disaster, she tried to prevent it; and for those afflicted with disease, she sought to soften it.

When it came to her family and those she loved, Noni leapt where angels fear to tread with the protective instinct of a lioness. She was the very personification of selfless love unlike any other. She drew others in with a magnetism as unique as it was sincere. For so many, she was and remains our harbor in the tempest of life, always there with her hand on our backs. While in her presence, we always felt just a little better about ourselves.

Noni’s life could be heralded by a list of accolades all too numerous to list and all of which would make her wince in humble discomfort. She pursued her volunteerism quietly wanting no recognition. She was cherished as a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and mentor. She was, by any measure, a hero. Fittingly, she has now been escorted by an honor guard of angels to her heavenly father.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ralph W. Babb, Jr., her daughter, Dana Babb McGowan and husband, Greg, and her son, Derek Ralph Babb and wife, Jessica, and her seven treasured grandchildren, Evan Gregory Babb McGowan, Abigail Alexander Grace McGowan, Avery Barbara McGowan, Ian Derek McGowan, Isabella Marie Babb, Ava Louise Babb, and Lola Maxine Babb. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Elliot and her husband, Jay, and her brother, Eric Alexander and his wife, Marlene and her nieces, Jessica Elliot Bowman and Erica Alexander Wescott, and nephews Josh Elliot and David Alexander.

A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s beautiful and well-lived life will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church with a reception to follow at the church. Barbara’s family encourages guests to wear bright colors in tribute to her vibrant life. The service will also be live streamed at hpumc.org where a link will appear at the top of the homepage five minutes before the service begins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa de Vida in memory of Barbara Babb at P.O. Box 515454, Dallas, TX 75251-5454.