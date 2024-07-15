Park Cities Crime Reports July 8-14

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A BETTER BIKE?

A bicycle bandit may have abandoned their Trek Navigator 200 to steal a Trek 3500 from the driveway of a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. on July 9.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

A tricky thief stole the tailgate off a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4500 block of University Boulevard before 5:07 p.m.

9 Tuesday

A joyrider stole a vehicle before 10:19 a.m. from the 6900 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

A caller reported a stolen vehicle on Stanford Avenue at 11:32 a.m.

10 Wednesday

Reported at 4:06 p.m.: Goo Goo Eyes in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane wasn’t seeing between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of property after the items were stolen by a thief.

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at 8:37 p.m. in The Plaza at Preston Center.

11 Thursday

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated and failing to comply with requirements after striking an unattended vehicle at 11:10 p.m. on Dublin Street.

13 Saturday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 12:14 a.m. on Douglas Avenue.

Officers made an arrest for driving while intoxicated at 3:09 a.m. on Douglas Avenue.

Reported at 3:45 p.m.: Mischief makers damaged two vehicles overnight in a parking lot on McFarlin Boulevard.

14 Sunday

A brazen burglar targeted an unlocked vehicle at a Preston Road gas station before 10:15 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

A diamond engagement ring worth $8,000 was reported missing from a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 10:25 a.m.

11 Thursday

Reported at 11:32 a.m.: A bumbling burglar tried and failed to cut the wire locking lawn equipment to a Ford F-150 in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue.

12 Friday

Reported at 3:51 a.m.: A blue 29’’ Kent Flexor bicycle that may have been stolen from Wichita and a pouch containing Bushnell binoculars were placed in the Highland Park Department of Public Safety in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

13 Saturday

A stylish shoplifter walked out of Chanel in Highland Park Village before 5:20 p.m. without paying for a black mini flap bag that costs $6,500.

Police arrested a man for public intoxication at 11:58 p.m. in the 5400 block of Oxford Avenue, and later also charged him with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

14 Sunday

Police arrested a man for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Officers made a warrant arrest at 9:51 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.