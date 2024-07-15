People Newspapers Earns 15 NNA Awards

Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People received 15 awards in this year’s National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The newspapers earned three first-place awards, two second places, five third places, and five honorable mentions.

The editorial team earned first place in the Localized National Story category for former deputy editors Maria Lawson and Rachel Snyder’s “I Really Want to Believe in Peace,” covering local responses to the Israel-Hamas war.

The advertising team received two firsts: one in the Best Multiple Advertiser Section category for the Park Cities People football preview and another in the Best Single Ad Color category for a Lennox Miller advertisement in the October 2023 Park Cities People.

For second place honors, sports editor Todd Jorgenson was recognized for his piece, “How a Parish Lineman Stays in Touch With His Cultural Roots.”

Park Cities People‘s STEAM special section from January 2023 earned second place in the Best Multiple Advertiser Section.

Park Cities People also received third place in the General Excellence Category.

“Enjoyable read. Good stories and photos. Nice mix of stories to be of interest to a wide variety of readers,” the judges wrote.

Other third-place awards went to the following: Park Cities People 20 Under 40 section in the Best Special News, Sports, or Feature Section or Edition; Park Cities People 20 Under 40 section in the Best Multiple Advertiser Section category; Jorgenson in the Best Sports Feature Story category for his “Defensive Lineman Tackles Multiple Roles at Jesuit” piece; and Josh Hickman in the Best Non-Profile Feature Story category for his “The Trains at NorthPark May Be ‘Cool.'”

The following works received honorable mentions:

Best Sponsored Advertorial: Jim Mueller “People to Know” from Park Cities People November 2023

Best Performing Arts Story: “Reluctant Texan Champions Dallas Arts” by editor William Taylor

Best Multiple Advertiser Section: Preston Hollow People football preview

Best Review: “Preston Hollow Man Pens Tribute to His Beloved Bronco” by Kersten Rettig

Best Special Section: Preston Hollow People STEAM