UP Removing Snider Plaza Trees, But Plans to Add More

University Park is removing approximately 16 trees in Snider Plaza as part of the shopping area’s renovations, but plans to bring in 75 additional trees and more than triple the Plaza’s total landscaped area at the project’s completion.

The trees are being removed to accommodate altered pavement elevations and curb line locations, according to a notification from the city. The four varieties of new trees will range from 15 to 35 feet in height and include crape myrtles and live oaks, community information officers said.

The city also plans to increase the plaza’s total landscaped area from 6,000 to 20,000 square feet, community information officer Paige Ruedy said.

Other enhancements during Phase I of the Snider Plaza Improvements Project will include new sidewalks and streets, additional lighting, and improvements to accessibility. The project is expected to wrap up by December 2025.

