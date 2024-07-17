Midway Hollow Mom Creates Diaper Vending Machine

Find help for messy baby emergencies at Love Field, Ford Stadium, DFW Airport

Erin England, when her daughter was younger, would often find herself “up the creek with no paddle.”

But in her case, the creek was a dirty diaper and the paddle she needed was a fresh one and wipes.

“I had that experience too many times to count,” the Midway Hollow resident said. “I’m embarrassed by it, but I really just became frustrated by the lack of options to buy diapers in public.”

She looked at the tampon machine on the wall and thought, “Of all the things I can buy from a vending machine, wouldn’t it be great if I could just buy a diaper?”

That’s when she had the idea for Diaper Concierge, a wall-mounted diaper vending machine with locations at Love Field, SMU’s Ford Stadium, and DFW Airport. In Frisco, find the machines at KidZania and Comerica Center.

The machines offer wet wipes, hand sanitizers, pacifiers, onesies, ready-made formula, and, of course, diapers.

England handles all business efforts from packaging and vacuum sealing inventory to refilling machines, while making time to run her law practice by day.

The machines are inside restrooms at the airports and on a wall outside the restroom at other locations.

“We want to be as close to the action, if you will,” England said. “It needs to be right where parents will need it.”

The brand piloted at Love Field Airport.

“Once that was off the ground and we could tell it was successful … we reached out to DFW Airport, so that was our second location,” England said.

She prioritizes customer feedback and keeping an eye on demand to ensure her inventory meets parents’ needs.

Diaper Concierge is expanding to have locations at Houston Hobby and Austin-Bergstrom airports, and England is in talks with Universal Studios to move into its new Frisco location once open.

England hopes to expand to more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area then eventually go nationwide.

“There are a lot of other venues that it makes sense for, that we know parents want to see a vending machine,” she said, also noting she wants to be the on-the-go solution for busy parents everywhere.