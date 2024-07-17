People to Know: CC MD Concierge Medical Team

With over 40 years of combined experience practicing medicine in North Dallas, Dr. Carrie Carter and Dr. Carol Croft are working hard to provide the kind of attentive, respectful and comprehensive medical care patients deserve.

“It’s the kind of care I want for each member of my family,” says Dr. Carter, founder of CC:MD.

Most concierge medical practices limit the number of patients seen in order to allow physicians more time with their patients. But after practicing concierge medicine for the last 13 years, Dr. Carter believes that more time with patients is just the first step in providing the best medical care and patient experience possible.

“We know our patients well,” said Dr. Carter. “But we also take time to thoroughly review and organize our patients’ medical records. We involve ourselves in our patients’ referrals to subspecialists- not just finding the best subspecialist for each patient, but following up afterwards to ensure there is a clear plan for their health going forward. And we spend hours every day researching the most up-to date medical science to be the best medical advisers possible.”

The team approach is what allows CC:MD to do all of this with excellence. “When Dr. Carter designed the CC:MD model, it was truly the way I had always wanted to practice medicine,” said Dr. Croft. “It’s a team approach where physicians, nurses, and medical office staff are all working together on behalf of patients.”

As medicine becomes increasingly complicated, having direct access to an expert health care team who knows you well, cares about you as an individual, and is invested in your health is invaluable.

With two successful years under their belt, the CC:MD team is honored and thrilled to continue providing evidence- based, comprehensive, personalized care to people in North Dallas neighborhoods for years to come.

CC: MD Concierge Medical Team

8440 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite #540

Professional Building 4

Dallas, Texas 75231

(972)415-2409

myccmd.com