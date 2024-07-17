Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 8-14

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MERCHANDISE MAYHEM

A thief concealed over $11,000 of stolen merchandise before 12:40 p.m. on July 12 at NorthPark Center.

8 Monday

A man had his property stolen from the side of his home at an unknown time in the 6400 block of Del Norte Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at an unspecified time in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

In the 6000 block of Royal Lane, a thief stole a man’s property at an undisclosed time.

A motor vehicle was burglarized at an unspecified time in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A car was stolen from a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway at an unknown time.

A shoplifter struck at a NorthPark Center store at an unspecified time.

9 Tuesday

A burglar stole property from a car in an apartment parking lot before 11:24 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Traffic violations led to a car accident around 2:32 p.m. in the 12100 block of Preston Road.

Property was stolen from a construction site at an unspecified time in the 11700 block of Jamestown Road.

10 Wednesday

A home was burglarized around 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Lobello Drive.

At an unspecified time, a thief stole from a parking lot in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

A shoplifter struck a Tom Thumb in the 11900 block of Preston Road at an unspecified time.

Property was stolen from a woman at the NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

A NorthPark Center retail store was the scene of a thief stealing a woman’s property at an unreported time.

11 Thursday

A would-be burglar attempted to enter a home around 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Valley Ridge Road.

A car was stolen by a thief around 6 p.m. in the 6400 block of Joyce Way.

A man had his property stolen before 6:23 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

12 Friday

An unwelcome guest was told at 9:15 a.m. not to return to a business in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

A trespasser was warned at around 3:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 11800 block of Preston Road.

Property was stolen from inside a car around 6 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane.

A car accident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 5500 block of Boaz Street.

In the 5800 block of Waggoner Drive, a burglar stole from a home at an unspecified time.

A car thief stole a vehicle at an unprovided time from the 8600 block of Chadbourne Road.

At an unspecified time, a home in the 9800 block of Crest Meadow Drive was burglarized.

Property was stolen from a woman at an unreported time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

13 Saturday

A thief stole a car around 11:22 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

At an unspecified time, a home had property stolen from it in the 5000 block of Deloache Avenue.

A thief stole a woman’s property at an unspecified time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

14 Sunday

A man died after being struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A jewelry thief took a ring from a store container before 1 p.m. in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A vandal struck an occupied home in the 8500 block of Ridgelea Street at an unprovided time.

A woman was attacked by an assailant at an unprovided time in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.