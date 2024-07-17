Virginia E. Cook left our world from Dallas, Texas on July 13, 2024, to dance in heaven with an abundance of friends, family and fellow real estate legends.

A petite, lovely Southern lady…a powerful force who blazed trails for other women in the real estate industry. That’s the legacy Virginia leaves as a nationally-recognized leader who inspired the best of her agents and employees and gave her all to them in return.

Born in Corpus Christi on June 19, 1940, Virginia grew up in Dallas, where she graduated high school and attended Southern Methodist University. She also spent time during her childhood with her aunt and uncle, Ewald Sr. and Marguerite Friedrich, in Weimar, Texas.

Virginia earned a real estate license and began her career nearly 60 years ago in a male-dominated field with the renowned Judge Fite. By 1970, she purchased the Paula Stringer office at 5950 Forest Lane, built up the agent base to include cherished friend and colleague, Sheila Rice, and then sold the business to Henry S. Miller, Realtors.

Virginia led the Henry S. Miller, Realtors® residential as President to 30 offices with 1,000 agents spanning the State of Texas. At the same time, she immersed herself in industry service and in 1982 became the first woman to serve as President of the Greater Dallas Board of Realtors® (now MetroTex Association of Realtors®). In 1989, she was the first woman President of the Texas Association of Realtors®. Her “firsts” led to a long line of other women achieving these important positions.

Virginia declined running for the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) presidency, the highest position in organized real estate, but was instrumental in the successful campaigns of many colleagues who did and supported each as a member of the Executive Committee of NAR throughout her career.

When Virginia could have made a well-deserved move into retirement, in the face of industry dynamics where local independent firms were selling out to national franchises, she reloaded and launched Virginia Cook, Realtors® in 1999 with Sheila Rice.

In true form, Virginia came out blazing with three offices along the Golden Preston Corridor in the Park Cities, North Dallas and Plano. By 2004, the locally owned, independent firm expanded to 350 agents with additional offices in Intown Dallas, Fort Worth and Sherman and membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

Virginia continued to serve the industry in key positions such as Director of the Regional Multiple Listing Service. With a heart for community, she also supported the Dallas Chamber, Ballet, Museum of Art, Opera and Symphony. Two of her greatest passions were the Children’s Cancer Fund and the Dallas Women’s Forum, where she was President and a lifelong member.

Virginia’s service earned countless accolades including: Woman of the Year Award, Women’s Council of Realtors®, Dallas Chapter (1982) and Texas Chapter (1989); Realtor® of the Year, MetroTex Association of Realtors® (1984); Outstanding Women of Dallas Award, Dallas Chamber of Commerce (1985); Ebby Award, (2006); and the Distinguished Service Award, National Association of Realtors® (2003).

The national Realtor Magazine named Virginia “One of the Most Influential Women in Real Estate” in 2008; the Fort Worth Business Press recognized her as a Great Woman of Texas in 2010; and she was honored as a Top Woman in Business in 2011 by the Dallas Business Journal.

Virginia was all business, but she could kick up her heels a little. She loved music, dancing and parties – especially her birthday celebrations. She adored the color of Tiffany Blue, and the goodies in those beautiful boxes.

Virginia was an amazing speaker to crowds, and at playing the crowd. One never knew what to expect upon her entrance at the Virginia Cook, Realtors® Annual Business Meeting. Once she danced in to the sounds of “Brighter than the Sun” by Colbie Caillat wearing huge sunglasses. At a super-hero themed meeting, she swept in fully decked out as Wonder Woman.

Behind the show-wo-manship, there were countless acts of kindness and generosity. The love gifts to children of her employees and a boost to new agents, especially single mothers. Whether that be a little cash to tide them over to their first commission, or a trip to Costco to fill the pantry with groceries.

Virginia lived a large life, even when faced with health challenges in her final years. She made her industry, her community and the world of anyone blessed to know her a better place.

Virginia is preceded in death at the age of 84 by her parents, Raymond and Virginia Elliott; her first husband, J. Firman Cook; special friend, Jack Occhiogrosso; and several aunts and uncles.

Those who will miss Virginia dearly include her cherished cousins, dedicated caregivers and a host of devoted friends and Realtors®.

A Celebration of Virginia’s life is pending with a private burial service to follow in Weimar at a later date. You may honor Virginia with a love gift to your favorite charity.