Highland Park Library Art Takes Readers on an Adventure

Readers can jump into the pages of a pop-up book this summer in the Highland Park Library’s Children’s Room.

The library has collaborated with local artist Amber Williams to transform the room into a forest where visitors can search for Bert the Bigfoot, play a Bigfoot Roll and Draw game, find clues to identify a mischievous cryptid, or relax with a favorite book. The library’s Whimsical Woodlands experience has been funded by the Highland Park Quality of Life Foundation.

The Highland Park Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Saturday.

Summer reading programs are going on now. This month, the library is also distributing a fire-breathing dragon craft kit to young readers. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis. Visitors can reserve a kit by calling or emailing the library, and providing their name and the name of the kit they want.

Upcoming library activities include a Japan-In-A-Suitcase program at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, presented by the Japan America Society of DFW. The program will introduce youngsters to Japanese Storytelling, also called Kamishibai, and teach them how to create origami art. Click HERE to register for the event.