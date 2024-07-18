Mini-Olympians Go for Gold in Curtis Park

Young athletes got a taste of gold medal glory on July 18 during the University Park Public Library’s Mini Olympics at Curtis Park.

Mini-Olympians tested their balance on a low beam, practiced their aim with the bean bag shot put and baseball throw, showed their strength in the pool noodle javelin, and raced to the finish in a snow cone relay and over pool noodle hurdles.

Athletes earned stamps after completing each event, and youngsters who tried each one received medals.

“I think it’s a really nice way to engage the kiddos before the Olympics starts so that they have an understanding of what they’re about to watch and what it means to be part of Team USA,” said Lindy Connery, who brought her three children to the Mini Olympics. “So we’re excited to be here.”

6-year-old Merritt Connery takes on the competition in the snow cone relay. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

Connery’s 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter both named the balance beam as their favorite activity, her daughter “because it’s fun,” and her son because he “can do it really fast.”

The Mini Olympics was organized by University Park Public Library intern Jordan Morgan, an incoming senior at SMU who is working at the library through the university’s Life After Ball program.

Morgan, a retired swimmer, brought three of her U.S. National Championship medals to share with participants. She explained that she tried to recreate events, such as javelin and shot put, that young Mini-Olympians might not watch on television.

“I hope that they get a little excited about the Olympics, and that maybe a couple kids will think about taking up a new sport,” she said. “Swimming has changed my life, and I would not be anywhere near where I am today without it. So if I can give another kid something to be excited about, I think that’d be cool.”

The University Park Public Library’s “Fire UP” themed summer reading program is going on now. The library is offering entertainment for the entire family on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. in July. Remaining programs are:

July 24 — Masai Maggie Puppet Show

July 31 — Washi Tape Landscapes with the Meadows Museum

Doors open at 2:50 p.m. Registration is not required, but attendance is limited to 100 participants.