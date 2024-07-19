50-Year HPDPS Veteran Larry Gentry Dies at 82

Larry Gentry, a dedicated public servant and 50-year veteran of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety (HPDPS), died on July 11 at age 82.

“Sgt. Gentry’s five-decade career with HPDPS is legendary, and his impact to the community and commitment to public safety resonates with us today,” HPDPS wrote in an email to residents

Sgt. Gentry began his career with HPDPS in 1965. He earned his firefighter certification in 1978, becoming one of the department’s first cross-trained officers. After serving in the Criminal Investigative Division, Sgt. Gentry was assigned to Crime Prevention and Crime Watch programs, according to HPDPS.

“Sgt. Gentry was a gifted public speaker, witty, and he combined those skills with crime prevention education,” HPDPS wrote. The department noted that former Armstrong Elementary and Bradfield Elementary students may remember Sgt. Gentry’s presentations with “Scott, the robot.” In 1991, Sgt. Gentry was recognized as National Police Officer of the Year by the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association, now the Electronic Security Association.

Sgt. Gentry served as Highland Park’s Alarm Coordinator between 1999 and 2015, the year he retired.

“We will remember Sgt. Gentry for his infectious positive attitude, authenticity, and humble nature,” HPDPS wrote. “Sgt. Gentry was steadfast in his devotion to public safety, and we’re proud to continue his legacy.”

In lieu of flowers, Sgt. Gentry’s family has asked for donations to Scottish Rite for Children. Click HERE to read his obituary.