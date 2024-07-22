Check out our August issue to see whether your patriotic party made our July 4th photo spread!

Then keep the fun going by catching up on our recent online content, featured in our August Site Reading column.

COMMUNITY: Probable Coyote Attacks Reported on Several HP Cats

Highland Park has responded to reported coyote attacks on area cats by increasing patrols on the street where the cats were taken. The town has emailed residents a link they can use to report coyote sightings.

Residents can also call Highland Park police dispatch at 214-521-5000 if they see a coyote. Officers will document the sightings, respond if needed, and share information with Texas Wildlife Services.

SCHOOLS: Eagle Scout Candidate Bakes Coffee Cakes for a Good Cause

What’s for breakfast? How about a freshly baked coffee cake, topped and layered with cinnamon-streusel, and delivered warm to your front door?

The cakes, baked and delivered by 14-year-old James McGinnis, taste even sweeter because all funds raised through their sales support a good cause: McGinnis’ Eagle Scout project benefitting Juliette Fowler Communities.

Coffee cake connoisseurs can click HERE to place orders. McGinnis plans to continue baking through early August.

SPORTS: Dallas United Crew Boats Cap Strong Season at Nationals

Dallas United Crew, which features several athletes from the Park Cities, earned a solid showing in several divisions a the recent USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

Most notably, the club posted a fifth-place finish in the women’s 4 division with a quartet of Olivia Till, Elle Noonan, Estelle Stout, and Paisley Rodriguez.

TRAVEL: Escape the Texas Summer Heat in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

An hour’s drive north from Milwaukee, Elkhart Lake is an idyllic town with a cool, swimmable lake, restaurants, nature all around and so much more, including a world-renowned auto racing center which is home to one of the world’s fastest road-racing tracks. All that and a much cooler climate for those late summer, early fall getaways.

Elkhart Lake isn’t on the tongue tips of Tik-Tokkers or travel influencers, but it is a place Kersten Rettig thinks you should consider for escaping the heat.