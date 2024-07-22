Park Cities Crime Reports July 15-21

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD INTENTIONS, WORSE SKIN

A thief who may have had bad intentions and even worse skin stole 17 items from CVS on Mockingbird Lane before 11:31 a.m. on July 18, including Starface and CeraVe acne control, and La Roche-Posay lip care products.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Tuesday

Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant at 10:49 a.m. on University Boulevard.

17 Wednesday

A brazen burglar stole a Louis Vuitton product, a driver’s license, and cash before 2:24 p.m. from a car parked at the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

An irresponsible driver failed to leave information after hitting an unoccupied 2022 BMW X3 before 6:48 p.m. in Snider Plaza.

Officers pulled over a 2014 Red Chevrolet Impala around 11:24 p.m. on Preston Road. Then they arrested the driver after they found not only marijuana, but also Sailor Kush marijuana baggies, an Ooze Vape Pen, a WeighMax scale, and a Ziploc Boulder freezer gallon bag.

19 Friday

Police arrested a man and two women at 12:47 a.m. on Colgate Avenue for drug and weapons law violations, mail theft, giving false information, and escaping from custody.

A woman may be seeing orange after she was arrested trying to steal from Goo Goo Eyes on Lovers Lane at around 11:45 a.m.

Police arrested a man for assault involving family violence at 11 p.m. on Normandy Avenue.

20 Saturday

A pedaling pilferer stole a mountain bike from a home in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 10 a.m.

21 Sunday

A man arrested on new charges by another city was found to have a pending warrant in University Park at about 9:04 p.m. in an undisclosed location.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Wednesday

A team of convincing fraudsters persuaded a man first that his Facebook account had been hacked, then that there were fraudulent charges on his bank debit card, and finally that one of the charges could only be deleted if he deposited $5,900 cash into an account at a Bitcoin kiosk. The fraud occurred in cyberspace, but was reported at 11:02 a.m. in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue.

19 Friday

A good samaritan left an envelope containing a found necklace in the town hall mailbox at 4700 Drexel Drive before 7:06 a.m.

A Samsung Galaxy cellphone that may have been delivered to 4700 Drexel Drive by an Uber driver was claimed by a woman who tracked it to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety prior to 7 a.m.

A men’s wedding band that had been unclaimed at 4700 Drexel Drive for two months was booked into evidence at about 7:22 a.m.

21 Sunday

A 2019 Lexus GX reported stolen out of its owner’s driveway in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. was recovered by its owner with the help of LEXUS CONNECT before 7:30 p.m. The car smelled of cigarettes, and was missing a key fob that had been left inside.

Officers arrested a man for mail theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at about 11:21 p.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road.