18th Annual A Writer’s Garden Speakers Revealed at Announcement Party

Guest speakers at November’s 18th annual A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon were revealed at an announcement party in June.

At the party, hosted by Becky Burgett and chaired by Tammany Stern, guests were treated to a charcuterie spread before the announcements.

Therese Rourk, a Highland Park resident and president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum, began the event by welcoming the crowd. Tonya Trest, event artist, then revealed the original artwork she created expressly for A Writer’s Garden and its theme.

Joni Krieg, A Writer’s Garden Chair, announced that the event speakers would be Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Stefani Bittner. Martyn is a multi-award-winning British interior designer, author, and television personality. Martyn is the author of “Star Style” (Vendome Press, 2023), “Martyn Lawrence Bullard: Design and Decoration” (Rizzoli, 2016), and “Live, Love and Decorate” (Rizzoli, 2011). Stefani is the owner of Homestead Design Collective, a San Francisco Bay area landscape design firm. Stefani is the author of “The Fragrant Flower Garden” (Ten Speed Press, 2024), “Harvest: Unexpected Projects Using 47 Extraordinary Garden Plants” (Ten Speed Press, 2017), “The Beautiful, Edible Garden” (Ten Speed Press, 2013).

Following the announcement, Krieg announced the Honorary Chair and Presenting Sponsor, Garry Weber.

“I’d like to introduce my good friend, Garry Weber, who will serve as this year’s Honorary Chair and Presenting Sponsor. In addition, through his Weber Foundation, Garry has donated $100,000, the largest single donation ever to A Writer’s Garden, which will ensure this year’s event will be the most successful ever.”

The Underwriting Chair, Donna Weitzman, announced that there was over $50,000 in underwriting sponsorships already committed.

The event, which is themed “Star Style Glamour for the Home & Garden,” will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rosine Hall.

Patron tickets begin at $500 each up to $2,500. A limited number of individual tickets are available at $300. Table sales are available starting at $5,000. Sponsorships and Underwriting are available beginning at $500 up to $50,000 with different benefits at each level. Visit the Women’s Council website for more details and to purchase tickets, tables, underwriting, and sponsorships.