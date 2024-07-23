Camp Crafty Hosts Art Parties, Summer Camp

Started in 2019 by Lilly Watson for partygoers to make memorable keepsakes

Lilly Watson aims to make the arts and crafts experience one that’s just a phone call away.

She does so through Camp Crafty, her mobile party company that brings art experiences to birthday celebrations, bachelorette craft nights, and other events.

Watson also hosts a weeklong Camp Crafty experience out of her Preston Hollow home. This year, 15 campers ages 6 to 10 attended the annual affair from June 10 to 14.

Watson started Camp Crafty parties in 2019 after attending neighborhood birthday parties with her then-5-year-old daughter.

“I was really taken by how beautiful everything is now and how intentional,” Watson said. “I felt like something that was missing was a tactile activity that created a keepsake.”

She recalls hiring a mobile zoo or face-painting contractors to come to her home for birthday parties but realized there weren’t comparable options for crafts.

“We want to call someone and trust them with our vision and let them take care of the details, so I felt like there was a little something missing in the marketplace,” she said.

Camp Crafty kids gather around to watch a cyanotype photogram develop.



Watson decided to use her art education and marketing/special event background to become the solution.

“We hear so often, especially from people in my generation, that they’re not creative,” Watson said. “That’s just our favorite challenge.”

The Camp Crafty team, consisting of 12 camp directors who host the parties, aims to help guests create “keepsake-quality” crafts. Camp Crafty also has a contract to provide all birthday party projects at the Perot Museum.

“The main focus when I’m picking a craft is, ‘Is this something that is going to survive all the trips to the donation center and become something that’s really a keepsake for the family?’” Watson said.

The weeklong summer camp started last year and had a 70% return rate this summer.

“We focus at camp on social-emotional growth through hands-on crafting,” Watson said.

Projects during the week included cyanotype photogram art, adopting and stuffing plush owls, and making kites, trucker hats, and succulent planters.

Camp days start with a “free create” opportunity before completing a social-emotional worksheet covering topics including friendship and goal setting. Campers then gather for circle time to discuss their worksheets, stretch, and do the Cupid Shuffle before diving into craft time.

Watson’s interest in crafting started at a young age when her mom had a craft room in the back of their home: “She was a ‘your idea is a great idea’ kind of mom, so that really was great for me.”

Watson’s goals for the brand include ensuring her clients are loving parties, keeping her camp directors busy with events, and working with a supplier to create a product line.

“As I think about what’s coming next in the world with artificial intelligence, the No. 1 thing that they’re not able to replicate is creative intelligence,” Watson said. “This is a way for me with these kids … to be wild, make bold choices, (and) be very encouraged.”