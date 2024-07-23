Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Caitlin Wilson, host and owner, Caitlin Wilson Design; Madelaine Lam and Whitney Cameron, Fashion Notes Co-Chairs PHOTO: Courtesy DSOL
Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Hosts Fashion Notes Kick-Off Party

Aadhya Yanamadala 0 Comments ,

Amidst delicately glamorous dresses and a selection of wine and treats, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) celebrated the Fashion Notes fashion show and luncheon at the Kick-Off party at Caitlin Wilson Home Décor and Design. 

Chairs Whitney Cameron and Madeline Lam, along with DSOL president Dixey Arterburn, hosted the event. They encouraged friends and supporters to explore the entirety of the store. The centerpiece of the venue was a gown by Esé Azenabor-Grembowski displayed at the entrance. Azenabor-Grembowski was also announced as the Fashion Notes Designer Award Recipient. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and outreach programs. The DSOL aims to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Community Outreach and Education Programs and pave the way for a brighter future for children in the community. 

At the event, Lam revealed Bird Song as the theme for the luncheon and fashion show slated for October 10, 2024 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. League members and their families will model mother and child fall fashions. 

