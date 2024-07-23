Smooth Moves

Luxury companies offer ‘white glove’ care, storage options

With Texas recognized at No. 2 (behind Florida) for wealthy new residents, business in the luxury moving business is on the rise.

What was once a rare perk for the ultra-rich has become a commonplace bustling business in North Texas.

“We do quite a bit of work in Preston Hollow, the Park Cities, and the Turtle Creek area,” said Ashley Tamburin of Element Moving & Storage. “This includes white-glove packing, unpacking, custom crating, installation, storage, debris removal. A lot of our guys have been with us for upward of five to 10 years, which is unheard of. It’s cliché, but we feel like a family. We also take care of donations. We really try to be a helping hand to people in need.”

The company has operated for 14 years.

“We’ve kept a steady flow all year,” she added, as opposed to the usual seasonal ebbs and flows, “more large, higher-end jobs. We’ve moved an enormous concrete purse sculpture. The guys have seen everything under the sun.”

The company’s storage facility offers temperature-controlled units for furs, art, and wine.

“We’re not the cheapest, but we’ve never touted that we are,” Tamburin said. “We try to be competitive, but we don’t cut corners. It’s a kind of a crazy, wild west business. We really try to do things logically, walk the customer through it, do a lot of educating. I think that helps us being local. We have to look our customers in the face. Our weight is more on the repeat client. That’s one of the big differences between white-glove moving companies versus lower-end.”

Since 1978, Delivery Limited has been providing luxury moving in the area for generations of customers.

“Our extensive training is something that sets us apart,” said Klein Navin, director of scheduling. “We don’t let our guys in the field for a month. From receiving and inspection of items domestically and internationally with climate-controlled storage to full packing, delivery, and installation services of furniture, art, chandeliers, lighting. You name it, we can do it.”

With 155,000 square feet of storage and 24/7 on-site security, the company is bonded and insured up to $1 million per truck. Some moves are booked years in advance, considering many customers are waiting for houses to be built in the area.

“We have customers who worked with us 45 years ago, and now we’re working with their grandkids,” he noted.

“From COVID on, the number of California-to-Texas jobs has probably tripled,” Navin added.

With the moves, come memorable unusual items.

“We’ve moved a massive telephone booth, a sword collection, a lot of taxidermy — stuffed alligators, rhinos,” he said, chuckling. “We’re never going to be the cheapest. If you want quality work, you’re going to have to pay a premium price for it. People understand that.”

