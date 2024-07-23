TWF Announces New Board Members

The Texas Women’s Foundation has announced that Carrie Freeman Parsons, Chair of the Board at Freeman Company, will serve a second year as Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

She began her role on July 1 and will serve until that time next year, when Goldman Sachs executive Cris Zertuche Wong will succeed her.

Wong will also serve a two-year term as Board Chair through June 30, 2027.

Texas Women’s Foundation President and CEO Karen Hughes White shared, “Returning Board Chair Carrie Parsons, Chair-Elect Cris Wong, and our talented Board of Directors are committed to helping Texas Women’s Foundation achieve our vision of an equitable society where women and girls can fully participate.”

The Foundation has added new board members: Renda Mathew, Senior Vice President, Dallas Market President, Truist; and Holly Tucker, Partner, Deloitte.

Texas Women’s Foundation has named the following Board of Directors members to its Executive Committee:

· Carrie Freeman Parsons – Chair (Chair of the Board, Freeman Company)

· Cris Zertuche Wong – Chair-Elect (Managing Director, Goldman Sachs)

· Hattie Hill – Secretary (CEO, Hattie Hill Enterprises)

· Jana Etheridge – Governance Committee Chair (Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, Capital One)

· Lisette Mendez – Finance Committee Chair (Vice President Finance & Latin America Controller, AT&T)

· Chrysta Castañeda – Member-At-Large (President/Founder, The Castañeda Firm)

· Karen Hughes White – President and CEO, Texas Women’s Foundation

For a complete list of Board Directors, visit here.