Dallas CASA Hosts Parade of Playhouses Closing Party

Dallas CASA held a closing party for its 29th annual Parade of Playhouses at Breadwinners, NorthPark Center.

Over 100 guests joined the celebration and thanked the builders and architects behind the 13 custom playhouses up for bidding.

Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen M. LaValle expressed her deepest gratitude for the builders’ dedication. “At the end of the day, Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses simply would not happen without everyone in this room,” she said.

The event was presented by Crest Cadillac, with KDC as grand marshal.