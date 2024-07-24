Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 15-21

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OPEN FOR BUSINESS?

A burglar pried open a door and stole from a retail store at an unspecified time on July 16 in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

15 Monday

A drunk driver caused an accident around 3:32 a.m. in the 5100 block of Royal Lane.

A fraudster used a stolen ID at an unspecified time in the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

A man had his property stolen at an unprovided time in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

Stolen at an unreported time: a woman’s property in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

A man’s property was stolen at an unspecified time at NorthPark Center.

16 Tuesday

Reported around noon: a reckless driver made a hazardous traffic violation in the 6000 block of LBJ Freeway.

A deceiver used fraud to take a woman’s money around 12:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole from a store at an unreported time in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

Items were stolen from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

17 Wednesday

Around 1 p.m., a woman’s car was burglarized in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

Someone was issued a warning for trespassing around 4:00 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A would-be burglar tried to steal a car around 4:32 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Berkshire Lane.

A man had his property stolen at an unspecified time in the 4900 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A burglar stole property at an unreported time in the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane.

A fraudster stole money from a woman at an unspecified time in the 5400 block of Tanbark Drive.

At an unknown time, a car was stolen from NorthPark Center.

18 Thursday

A car was burglarized before 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Hockaday Drive.

A car was stolen around 4:49 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Police were called after a car was left parked on a street for three days in the 10800 block of Netherland Drive.

19 Friday

A tresspasser was warned around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

A vandal threw a rock through the window of a religious organization at an unspecified time in the 5800 block of Forest Lane.

Before 4:46 p.m., someone was in possession of a green leafy substance at NorthPark Center.

20 Saturday

A vandal damaged a man’s property at an unspecified time in the 6000 block of Norway Road.

At an unreported time, a man’s property was stolen at NorthPark Center.

21 Sunday

A 22-year-old man was arrested for violent robbery while possessing marijuana around 4:32 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Northwest Highway.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for causing an accident while driving drunk at around 11:23 p.m. in the 6000 block of LBJ Freeway.