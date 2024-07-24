Preston Hollow Patriotically Parties for the Fourth

Neighborhood gatherings bring parades, grub, and community

Preston Hollow residents celebrated with their neighborhoods the morning of July 4 to kick off Independence Day.

Residents in the Hockaday Neighborhood gathered near the Northaven Trail early to decorate bikes, cars, strollers, and dogs before parading up Strait Lane, Hallmark Drive, and Welch Road.

Led by a fire truck, Dallas police cars, and a vintage Cadillac with Texas longhorns mounted on the front, the parade made its way to The Hockaday School, where the crowd gathered to say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing patriotic songs before enjoying refreshments, games, and music.

Sparkman Club Estates’ pool may be under renovation, but the Fourth of July celebration went on with a splash.

The children’s parade kicked off the celebration, featuring a colorful procession of decorated bikes, scooters, and other creative contraptions that showcased imagination and patriotism. The main parade followed featuring colorful floats, decorated cars, and golf carts adding to the festive atmosphere.

City Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis and grand marshal CarrieAnne Langdon joined the celebration. Lucky’s Tacos kept everyone fueled with lunch, while neighbors showed off their culinary skills with red, white, and blue pies in a baking contest. The annual Bud Shoemaker horseshoe tournament wrapped up with its final round.

The Hillcrest Forest Neighborhood Association canceled its traditional parade this year due to construction.