Wednesday, July 24, 2024

People Newspapers

Second-floor signs are visible on this special sign district building. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
News Park Cities 

Signage Changes Could Give UP Second-Floor Businesses a Leg Up

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

University Park’s City Council voted July 23 to allow more second-floor businesses to install signs in a move that could give their sales a boost.

The Council amended city ordinance to permit second-floor tenants to place large signs, similar to those displayed by first-floor businesses, on their building’s exterior. The change only applies to businesses that occupy at least half of a building’s upper floors. 

Prior to the change, only second-floor businesses in special sign districts — a designation primarily for larger buildings, campuses, or shopping centers — could display large signs on the exterior of their buildings. All other second-story businesses were limited to listing their names on a directory-like placard near a building’s main entrance.

Community Development Director Patrick Baugh told the Council that businesses wanted the change, and that it might increase awareness of their services.

