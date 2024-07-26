Highland Park Warns Residents of Scam

Highland Park has warned of a scammer who is calling residents in an attempt to defraud them of money.

The fraudster claims to be “Detective Shawn Gallagher” of the Highland Park Police Department and falsely alleges that residents have unpaid citations for missing a jury summons. He then provides fake citation numbers and a payment method to settle the claims.

Highland Park advises that any calls asking residents to send money, gift cards, bitcoin or similar items are almost certainly scams. Residents should ignore the calls, or contact the Department of Public Safety on the non-emergency line at 214-521-5000 to confirm the lack of authenticity.