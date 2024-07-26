House of the Month: 4226 Arcady Ave.

Designed by renowned Dallas architect Hal Thomson, this three-story Traditional was built in 1926 and has been thoughtfully updated for today’s discerning buyer. The home features a classic center-hall layout, with six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths spanning 9,039 square feet. In addition to an en suite bath — which you’ll find in all six bedrooms — the primary suite includes a sitting room and a fireplace.

The center-island kitchen boasts a scullery, a walk-in pantry, a built-in wine cooler and bar seating, with an adjoining breakfast room and informal living area. The home’s formal spaces include dining, living, and sitting rooms. The charming sunroom opens onto a small patio, which overlooks a meticulously landscaped yard, resort-style pool, and oversized double-decker porch. This Highland Park home is represented by Caroline Summers and Bradley Huff of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $13,900,000.