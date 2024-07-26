No Cause Found for Pond Fish-Kill

The reason behind a fish-kill in the ponds at Caruth and Curtis Park remains a mystery after tests of pond water failed to pinpoint a cause.

University Park found more than 100 dead fish in the ponds at Caruth and Curtis Park on Saturday, July 6. The city has not discovered additional dead fish since that date, Community Information Officer Paige Ruedy said.

Test results the city received did not indicate that any contaminants caused the fish-kill. The city does not have a theory on the reason for the fish’s demise, Ruedy said.