Preservation Park Cities Awards Two Scholarships to 2024 Grads

Preservation Park Cities has presented 2024 Highland Park High School graduates Elizabeth Irvine and Sadie Smythe each with $2,000 scholarships gifted through the Highland Park Education Foundation Tartan Fund/Preservation Park Cities Endowment for 2024.

The scholarships are given annually to a student or students interested in architecture or history, criteria which reflect the organization’s passion for historic preservation.

Smythe has volunteered with Preservation Park Cities and plans to pursue a career in architecture. Under the direction of Preservation Park Cities and guidance of Burton Rhodes, she headed a project to create a Wikipedia site detailing the Top 100 Historical Homes of the Park Cities.

“Architectural preservation is something that I am passionate about because I feel that understanding our past is the best way to innovate and move toward the future,” she said. “Understanding past design choices and studying the evolution of architecture and construction can better prepare current and future architects to make more educated, sustainable decisions.”

In her junior year, Irvine designed the playhouse inspired by a Charles Dilbeck historical home that was built by students in her Environmental Architecture course for the Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses.

Irvine’s awareness that money bid on her playhouse would be donated to an organization that helps neglected and abused children motivated her to create places for others’ security and enjoyment.

“Overall, as a designer, I strive to maintain the character and culture of historical architecture while meeting the environmental demands of our evolving world,” she said.

The mission of Preservation Park Cities is to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities. Membership is open to the community. Visit the Preservation Park Cities website for more information.