Scheffler Among Medal Hopefuls in Paris

The top-ranked golfer in the world is looking to add another accomplishment on his resume: gold medalist.

Park Cities native Scottie Scheffler is representing the United States at the Paris Olympics, which will formally begin with the opening ceremony on Friday.

The men’s golf competition will consist of four rounds over four days, beginning on Aug. 1 at Le Golf National in the southwestern suburbs of the city. Scheffler was selected as one of four Americans in the draw, alongside Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa.

The former Highland Park standout and two-time Masters champion has won six tournaments this year, most recently the Travelers Championship in June. Last weekend, he tied for seventh at the British Open in Scotland.

Meanwhile, swimmer Nic Fink also will represent Team USA in swimming. Fink lives in Dallas and trains at SMU, where his wife — former gold medalist Melanie Margalis Fink — is an assistant coach for the Mustangs.

Fink, 31, is expected to be among the medal contenders in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, an event in which he holds the American record. He will make his second Olympic appearance after placing fifth in the 200 breaststroke in Tokyo in 2021.

Also in Paris, Hockaday graduate Teal Cohen will compete in rowing for the USA. She qualified as part of a 4-woman crew at a last-chance regatta in Switzerland earlier this year.

Cohen will participate in the women’s quadruple sculls, with the first heat set for Saturday morning at France’s National Olympic Nautical Stadium.