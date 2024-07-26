University Park to Fog for Mosquitos from July 26 to 29

University Park plans to fog all city parks for mosquitos beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

Municipal Mosquito will also conduct ground fogging beginning at 9 p.m. between Friday, July 26, and Monday, July 29.

The city asks that residents inspect their property for standing water that may become mosquito breeding grounds. Mosquito dunks and insect repellent spray are available for free to residents at City Hall, 3800 University Boulevard, while supplies last. Click HERE to read more about the city’s mosquito fogging efforts.