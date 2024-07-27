7-Year-Old Reopens Lemonade Stand for a Sweet Cause

7-year-old Charlotte Norwood is reopening her lemonade stand for a sweet cause at the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and Hillcrest Road until noon on Saturday, July 27, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

The incoming second grader at Boone Elementary wants to raise $8,000 for the Tabitha Outreach Foundation Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of orphans, widows and the fatherless in southwest Kenya.

By the end of her first weekend of sales, she was already more than halfway there. Charlotte raised almost $6,000 thanks to a generous $5,000 donation and work in the heat with her family and friends.

“I wanted to help the orphans and everyone,” Charlotte said, adding that she hopes the children are able to find homes.

This is Charlotte’s third year of operating a lemonade stand for a good cause. Her efforts started when the then 5-year-old overheard as her grandfather, Bill Walker, received a call from Operation Care International about the plight of Ukrainian orphans.

“I want to help,” he remembers her saying. “I can sell lemonade.”

Charlotte and helpers raised $1,960 for Operation Care International that first year. Last year, their fundraising topped $2,000, Walker said. He explained that Charlotte and her family were inspired to help the Tabitha Outreach Foundation Academy this year after hearing about its work from a visiting minister at church.

“Charlie’s kind. And her friends are kind to come and do these things,” he said. “And the people that stop are kind to stop and provide the help for those that need it.”

Click HERE to learn more about the Tabitha Outreach Foundation Academy.