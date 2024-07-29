The Olympics Make Waves at the Holmes Aquatic Center

Olympics fans, get ready to leave your living room. The 2024 Games are making a splash this summer at University Park’s Holmes Aquatic Center.

The Olympics are streaming live from the Aquatic Center’s courtyard television, thanks to the Peacock App and University Park’s recreation and aquatics coordinator Robert Coleman.

Coleman, who coached swimmers for 25 years, has long been a fan of the Olympics. The Olympic swimming events are shown live at 1:30 p.m., but at other times the pool television has broadcast sports including gymnastics, rowing, fencing, and archery.

“It’s whatever’s really kind of interesting to watch and piques interest,” Coleman said, explaining that fans of sports such as archery may not otherwise have an opportunity to view their favorite event.

Coleman said that he hopes young athletes are inspired by viewing the Olympics to continue their progress in and enjoyment of their sport, something he enjoyed watching as a coach.

Young viewers could, he said, be encouraged to be the next outstanding athlete, “or better yet the first insert their name in there. Instead of just somebody who came before them, rather be the first of themselves.”

Guest services worker Brian Gurtowski said he checks out the television when he passes it during breaks at the snack bar, where a bestseller this summer has been the ice cream cookie sandwich.

Gurtowski said he hopes to catch the Olympics mid-event. “I play soccer,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to see it.”