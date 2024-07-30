Beat the Heat at Summer Pop UP Book Sale

Ready to beat the heat with a cool new summer read?

The Friends of the University Park Public Library will host its final Pop UP Book Sale of the summer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the University Park Public Library, 8383 Preston Center Plaza.

The sale will include about 1,000 books, with a focus on books for kids of all ages and adult fiction. Required reading for HPISD schools will be stocked in a separate section, said Katharine Friguletto, a Friends board member and book sales committee chair.

Adult books will be on sale for $5, and children’s books will be $4, or three for $10. There will also be a special $2 section of books withdrawn from the library, mass market paperbacks, and CD audiobooks. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.

The sale will also be an opportunity to welcome the city’s new Library Director, Jackie Lott, who started in her role on July 15, Friguletto said.

Those who miss Wednesday’s Pop Up can still catch up with new reads in the library’s Second Chapter Book Corner, which the Friends rotate regularly. Customers looking for specific books can email [email protected].