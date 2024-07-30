Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

The Pilates Space

6025 Berkshire Lane

The private, boutique Pilates studio offers private instruction from certified and highly trained instructors.

Alive and Well

The Terminal at Katy Trail

The wellness center provides holistic care and offers services such as functional medicine, IV therapies, holistic therapies, traditional and medical spa services, and a compounding pharmacy.

Down to Play

6464 E. Northwest Highway, Suite 138

The new indoor playground spans more than 5,200 square feet, and attractions include a 3,500-square-foot playground with climbing, sliding, ziplining, and more. The toddler area includes climbing and sliding elements, a ball pit, and a ball maze, and the baby area contains toys that encourage rocking, spinning, and exploration.

MOVED

Kent Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ

Klyde Warren Park

After a stint parked along the Katy Trail, the restaurateur’s food truck is serving food downtown Thursdays through Sundays beginning at 8 a.m.

COMING

Netflix House

Galleria Dallas

The permanent entertainment venue is slated to open in fall 2025 and will allow guests to enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences relating to Netflix shows as well as retail therapy and unique food and drink offerings. It will be located in the anchor space on the northwest side of the shopping center.

Highland Park Village

Various Stores

• KHAITE is slated to open at 100 Highland Park Village, Suite 104, this fall. The brand was founded in 2016 by creative director Catherine Holstein and is known for polished pieces distinguished by exceptional materials and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, and accessories.

• Chloé will open its first store in fall 2024 at 8 Highland Park Village. It will be the brand’s first standalone retail location in Texas and will carry luxury ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, eyewear, and beauty while embracing the founder’s vision of free-spirited femininity and effortlessness.