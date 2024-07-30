Folds of Honor Has Kicked-Off its 2024 Gala with Parties in Dallas and Fort Worth

Folds of Honor North Texas has hosted parties in Dallas and Fort Worth to kick off its 2024 gala on November 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Money raised at the gala will be used to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving.

The gala will bring together military families, veterans, scholarship recipients, first responders, and members of the North Texas community. It will include dinner, an auction, live entertainment by Emerald City, and fellowship. Click HERE for more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship.

The kick-off parties featured speeches from Folds of Honor scholarship recipients and event chairs. The Fort Worth party began with a welcome from chair Mark Colby, who shared that last year’s gala raised over $3.1 million.

Hannah Davis described how she and her younger brother have benefitted from Folds of Honor scholarships. Her father was a US Army “triple tab,” meaning he served in Special Forces, Ranger, and Airborne as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. After his passing, Folds of Honor granted both her and her brother scholarships. She said that Folds of Honor changes entire families and asked everyone to carry its mission in their hearts.

The Dallas party opened with a welcome from hosts Holly and Jim Trester.

Guests listened as Jennifer Stephens, the widow of a fallen veteran and a Corporate Impact Officer with Folds of Honor, recounted her struggles helping her late husband deal with a traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and Stage 4 cancer. She said that Folds of Honor is a continual blessing, as it supports mothers like her, the sole provider of a family of seven.

Both parties ended with hosts and chairs reminding guests to be sure to attend the November 9 gala.