Park Cities Crime Reports July 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IMAGINARY OR REAL?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 10:58 a.m. on July 27 at 4700 Drexel Drive: A scammer who sent a woman fake texts from Bank of America about an imaginary purchase at Walmart used her information to make real wire transfers to an unknown account.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

Reported at 7:29 p.m.: A pedaling pilferer stole a Trek bicycle from a garage on Bryn Mawr Drive between July 3 and July 14.

Police responded to a disturbance at CVS on Mockingbird Lane, then arrested a man for theft and assault at about 8:56 p.m.

23 Tuesday

A two-wheeling thief stole a Trek bicycle before 11:25 a.m. from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A package pirate stole Amazon boxes containing two white duvet sets prior to 11:29 a.m. from a home on Greenbrier Drive.

A sneaky thief entered the backyard of a home on Westminster Avenue before 3:23 p.m.and stole a Pentair TradeGrade pool heater and cartridge pool filter.

24 Wednesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A lively larcenist shoplifted 49 cans of Red Bull energy drinks before 3:24 p.m. from CVS in Snider Plaza.

25 Thursday

A thief may have a guilty conscience and clear skin after shoplifting between $100 and $750 worth of products before 7:20 p.m. from CVS in Snider Plaza, including La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Face Cleanser and Adapalene Gel.

26 Friday

Identity theft was reported at about 6:10 p.m. on Shenandoah Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

A reckless driver struck a white MINI Cooper parked at The Shops of Highland Park at about 8 a.m., and drove off without leaving information.

23 Tuesday

Reported at 2:47 p.m.: A package pilferer stole a FedEx delivery containing a blue Elara denim miniskirt from Saks Fifth Avenue from the mailbox of an apartment in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue.

24 Wednesday

A bicycle bandit entered the garage of a home in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue at about 2:36 p.m. on a Kent Bayside Cruiser, but left on a stolen Electra Townie 7D.

26 Friday

Reported at 11:02 a.m.: A fraudster stole the social security numbers of two residents of the 4500 block of South Versailles Avenue and used the information to divert their Social Security Administration payments.

27 Saturday

A thief stole three remote controls from an unlocked 2019 Cadillac Escalade parked in the driveway of a home in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 3 p.m.: When a man who had returned a Fendi leather purse at The UPS Store in Highland Park Village checked the status of his return, he learned that Fendi had received his package, but that the box was empty.

The sloppy driver of a black Cadillac Escalade hit a Kia Forte while backing out of a parking space in Highland Park Village before 1:50 p.m., then skedaddled instead of leaving information.

A sneaky thief stole an antenna worth about $25 from a 2023 Chevy Silverado parked in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane before 6 p.m.

28 Sunday

Officers arrested a woman for public intoxication and failing to identify herself at about 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park Village.