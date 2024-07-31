Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Chi Omega alums Traci Gillen, Shelley Davis, Suzanne Koonce, and Cindy Booker PHOTO: Courtesy Chi Omega Christmas Market
2024 Chi Omega Christmas Market Tickets Now on Sale

Lucy Van Meir 0 Comments ,

Tickets are now available for the 47th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market. The event will be held from Sept. 26 to 28 in a new venue, Dallas Market Hall.

The event raises funds for local nonprofit organizations in key focus areas — art, civic, education, health, and welfare.

This year’s Chi Omega Christmas Market co-chairs are Karen Hunt, Debbie Lang, and Nancy Woodall.

“While we have changed our dates and location, our mission to support our local beneficiaries and to provide collegiate scholarships remains unchanged,” Lang said.

2024 beneficiaries include: Ascend Dallas, Behind Every Door Ministries Inc., Bonton Enterprises, Children’s Craniofacial Association, Family Compass, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Network of Community Ministries, Swan Strings, Texas International Theatrical Arts Society, The Stewpot, Together We Thrive, and Young Women’s Preparatory Network. Additionally, funds raised will support collegiate scholarships.

Over 200 merchants will sell a variety of items including jewelry; home décor; women’s and men’s fashions; football and team spirit gear; holiday décor for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas; toys; food and drinks; items for entertaining; linens; and original art.

First call tickets are $35 and general admission tickets are $20 each. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

