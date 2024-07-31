Arthur Edward McLean died in Dallas, Texas on Monday, July 22, 2024 at the age of 80.

Arthur was born in Little Rock on August 14, 1943. After attending The Lawrenceville Preparatory School in Lawrence Township, NJ, Arthur first studied two years at Vanderbilt University and then went on to Whittier College in CA, where he received his B.A. in economics and a minor in sociology. He then began his M.B.A. studies at University of Southern California. In order to be closer to his mother in her final year of life, Arthur moved back to Arkansas where he completed his M.B.A. at the University of Arkansas in 1969. Arthur then chose to stay in education by teaching Economics at a Kansas college for a few years.

He then followed a family tradition by joining First Commercial Bank in Little Rock, where he eventually headed the Loan Department. He earned his Certificate of Public Accounting in 1975 and practiced for several years. He then turned his attention to private investments. While in Little Rock, Arthur served on the Board of Directors of United Way. In the mid 80’s Arthur followed his future wife, Susan, to Dallas where he settled and lived the rest of his life.

After his parents took him on multiple transatlantic crossings, he developed a desire for travel, a trait he was delighted to be able to pass on to his son. During his life, Arthur would travel much of the world, especially throughout Europe, and the Far East.

Arthur had a passion for economics, traveling, crossings on ocean liners, etiquette, reading, quantum physics, and musical arts; especially opera. He enjoyed classic films, and would almost always have Turner Classic Movies playing. A supporter of local libraries, he always attended book sales and collected a unique library of topics. He loved history, and in particular that of World War II and the English Royal Family. He kept a small collection of model airplanes and ship models, models of many crafts on which he had either flown in or sailed on.

One of Arthur’s greatest joys in life was being able to adopt and raise an orphan from Russia with Susan. His son Alex accompanied him later in life on trips around Europe and the Americas, and acquired his love of transatlantic ocean voyages. The high points being multiple crossings on the Cunard Queen Mary 2, his favorite ship.

Arthur was a lifelong member of the Little Rock Country Club. In Dallas he attended a monthly book club, volunteered at organizations such as the Presbyterian Foundation, Highland Park High School, multiple local charities, taught English as a second language, and was an ardent supporter of both the Little Rock Opera and Dallas Symphony. He was a member of many social clubs in Dallas, including The Argyle Club, Dallas Knife and Fork, and The Thalia Club and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, where he served as treasurer.

Arthur highly valued responsibility, love, and tradition. Accomplished but modest, wise and kind, he was a gentleman.

He was the son of Arthur Edward McLean, Sr. and Louise Williams McLean. He is survived by his son, Alex Hugh McLean of Dallas, TX; his ex-wife Susan Ralston McLean of Rainier, WA; his niece Peggy Gross of Fayetteville, AR; his nephews Dr. Willis and Dr. James Ralston of Fayetteville, TN; and his sister-in-law Farris Ralston of Monteagle, TN. Previously departed family members included his brothers and sisters-in-law William Hugh McLean and Marjorie McLean of Little Rock, AR; John Kenneth McLean of Arlington, VA and Marilyn McLean of Alexandria, VA; and his brother-in-law Dr. Frederick Ralston of Fayetteville, TN.

A private celebration of life for family and close friends will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Legacy at Midtown Park, where he received the most gentle and loving care in their rehabilitation and assisted living facilities. 8260 Manderville Lane, Dallas TX 75231.