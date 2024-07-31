Miss Park Cities’ and Dallas’ Teens

Pageant competitors from HPHS, Hockaday value service opportunities

Beneath the glittering tiaras and elegantly cut dresses — worn for less than a week during the Miss Texas’ Teen Pageant — lies a year’s worth of hard work.

Lily Roberts and Savannah Wilson, respectively, represent Dallas and the Park Cities in the Miss America’s Teen Organization.

Roberts, a Hockaday School student who lives in Preston Hollow, began competing in pageants when she was younger and, growing to love the community, decided to compete for the Miss Dallas title once she was old enough.

Wilson, a Highland Park High School student, began pageants later in her life after learning that the Miss America organization is one of the nation’s biggest providers of scholarships for females.

“I come from a family that is still paying off student loan debt,” Wilson said. “So, I thought that this would be a way that would help me achieve my goal of attending the University of Alabama at a much cheaper rate.”

The girls first had to compete for their city titles before participating in the state pageant in late June. Pageant training includes preparing for on-stage components and serving the communities the teens represent.

On stage, the girls must participate in a group dance with the other competitors, perform a talent, and answer interview questions.

Wilson performed a contemporary dance routine, while Roberts switched from tap dance to playing the piano.

The participants often have an idea of the types of questions they may face live on-stage and practice answering them before the pageant. They also have a more rehearsed portion of the competition where they tell the judges and audience about themselves.

“The pageant really wants to put an emphasis on the stories and personalities of the girls competing,” Roberts said.

Apart from the stage, title holders engage in community service to better the lives of those around them.

Wilson focuses on the problem of underage drinking, titling her initiative “Think Before You Drink.”

She decided to center her community service around this topic after a group of friends tried to peer pressure her into consuming alcohol. She uses her story to connect with other students and teach them to overcome peer pressure like she did. Wilson also works with the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Roberts’ community service initiative, titled “Stronger Together It Starts with You,” aims to encourage students to volunteer and help those around them. She’s spoken to schools, dance classes, the Boy Scouts, and other aspiring pageant girls about the importance of giving back to their communities.

“One thing I like to emphasize is that you don’t have to spend five hours volunteering every day,” Roberts said. “Sometimes, it only takes five minutes to make a difference.”

Wilson was named second runner-up at the Texas pageant, but both teens said they love competing regardless of the awards.

“Simply going out to my community and getting involved is the most fulfilling part of this,” Wilson said.