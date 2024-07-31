Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 22-28

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT ANOTHER FAST AND FURIOUS

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for racing on a highway around 9:22 p.m. on July 28 in the 4700 block of LBJ Freeway.

22 Monday

Someone criminally trespassed at a Public Storage facility around 2:57 a.m. in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole a man’s car around 3:49 a.m. in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.

Property was stolen out of a car at an unspecified time in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway.

Someone received spam phone calls and voicemails at an unreported time in Grantley Court.

23 Tuesday

Property was found around 2:31 p.m. in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

Property was stolen at an unspecified time from a medical facility in the 6400 block of LBJ Freeway.

At an unspecified time, food and drink were stolen from a business in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

24 Wednesday

Police recovered an out-of-town stolen vehicle around 5:36 a.m. in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A 59-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at a convenience store around 8:54 a.m. in the 11800 block of Preston Road.

A burglar stole from and damaged a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A building was open around 7:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of Yorkshire Drive.

A thief stole property at an unspecified time in the 12600 block of Preston Road.

At an unspecified time, property was stolen at a NorthPark Center retail store.

Unwelcome guests were trespassed around 6:09 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

25 Thursday

Around 10:15 a.m. a trespass warning was given at NorthPark Center.

An arsonist set fire to a home’s roof before 11:07 p.m. in the 9900 block of Strait Lane.

An occupied home was burglarized around 7:14 p.m. in the 6400 block of Linden Lane.

26 Friday

A trespasser was warned around 8:55 a.m. at a restaurant in the 3600 block of Inwood Road.

A reckless driver committed a hit-and-run around 5:18 p.m. in the 10200 block of Strait Lane.

27 Saturday

A man was arrested around 7:49 a.m. for disorderly conduct after using vulgar language at a restaurant in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

An abandoned vehicle was found before 9:10 a.m. on a road in the 5200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Abandoned property was found around 8:36 p.m. in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

At an unreported time, a car was stolen at NorthPark Center.

Property was stolen from a retail store at NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

28 Sunday

A 43-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication around 9:34 p.m. in the 4200 block of Manning Lane.

A car was stolen around 10:38 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A vandal scaled a wood fence to damage someone’s property at an unspecified time in the 6000 block of Stefani Drive.