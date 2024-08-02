Hockaday Rowing Tradition Takes Olympic Turn

Example-setting graduate Teal Cohen to compete in Paris games

Hours after qualifying for the Paris Olympics, Teal Cohen holed up in her Swiss hotel room and proudly watched young rowers an ocean away win medals for her alma mater.

Her rowing journey began in high school.

Inspired by her family, many of whom also rowed, she decided to try the sport in the summer before her freshman year at The Hockaday School.

Though high school is a late start for many other sports, it is common in rowing and often beneficial.

“I did a lot of different sports before rowing,” Cohen said. “And that gave me balance, so I’ve never felt burnt out. I’m 25 right now, and I don’t feel even close to peaking yet.”

She credits Hockaday with encouraging her to participate in other sports, such as swimming, during offseasons.

However, since the varsity team was small when she was in high school, she experienced a learning curve once she transitioned to the rowing team at the University of Washington.

There, she rowed in larger boats with older, more competitive girls and trained for longer, more intense hours.

Once she joined the national team, she faced a similar adjustment, and she credits her outlook with helping her through both transitions.

Cohen poses with her parents, Kim Elting and Stewart Cohen, at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta.

“I’ve changed my mindset to focusing on building myself up and improving throughout my years on the team instead of only focusing on my current ability,” Cohen said.

Tryouts to compete for the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics started in the summer of 2023, with indoor testing on rowing machines called ergs.

Following that, she was invited to a camp for three weeks of intense training before racing at the trials event. Finally, she qualified at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Switzerland.

“Your mind controls so much more than you think it does,” Cohen said. “And I have really learned how important that is this year.”

Despite reaching these athletic heights, Cohen still loves to support the rowing program at Hockaday.

While in Switzerland, she watched Hockaday rowers compete at their national championship. They placed in all their races, including a first-place finish in the double boat.

“They did so well,” Cohen said. “It was amazing to watch, and it made me really happy.”

Young rowers from her alma mater view her as a role model, not just because of her accomplishments but also because of her grace and kindness while competing.

“She embodies the idea that rowing makes you a better person,” Hockaday rower Fendley Obert said. “Teal is the best role model to look up to.”

While competing at Nationals, Obert and other Hockaday rowers wore teal-colored ribbons in their hair to honor Teal, reminding themselves of the legacy they were protecting and the limitless potential they could reach.

Cohen will row from July 27 to Aug. 3 at the National Olympic Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris.

“Win or lose, she will always be the champion of Hockaday rowing,” Obert said. “We are forever grateful for the legacy and impact she has left on the rising generation of girls.”