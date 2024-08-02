The Dallas Foundation Announces more than $700,000 in Grants
The Dallas Foundation has announced more than $700,000 in grants to 26 local organizations.
The grants average just over $28,000 per nonprofit and are supported by endowed funds dedicated to a variety of issues, including the arts, animal welfare, domestic violence, and health-related causes. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Spring Grants Cycle.
“The Dallas Foundation is proud to encourage and support 26 nonprofit organizations doing important work in Dallas County, thanks to the remarkable generosity of our donors who have entrusted us with their legacy,” said Foundation President & CEO Julie Diaz. “These grants not only provide essential financial support, serving as catalysts for change across Dallas County, but also stand as a testament to the enduring impact of our donors’ commitment to our community.”
The Dallas Foundation has granted more than $1 billion to community-centered causes since its founding in 1929. Recipients of The Dallas Foundation‘s Spring Grants Cycle are:
BETTY POPE ENDOWMENT FUND, ERIN WYLIE FUND and RATLIFF FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFARE
- Friends of Dallas Animal Services
- Friends of the Rowlett Animal Shelter
- Humane Society of Dallas County
- Operation Kindness
- Seniors’ Pet Assistance Network (SPAN)
- SPCA of Texas
- Take me Home Pet Rescue
JEAN BAPTISTE “TAD” ADOUE FUND
- AT&T Performing Arts Center
- AURORA
- Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
- Forward Forest
AUDACY DFW AND THE ARTS
- Pasos for Oak Cliff
- Premier Lone Star Wind Orchestra
JALONICK FUND FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- For the Nations Refugee Outreach
- Mosaic Family Services
- Shared Housing Center, Inc.
- Texas Appleseed
- The Counseling Place
MORRIS HARTLEY MORGAN JR. FUND
- Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
- Neuro Assistance Foundation
- Ruth Cheatham Foundation College Fund
- Salood
- Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer
JALONICK FUND FOR BREAST CANCER
- Bridge Breast Network
- Cancer Support Community North Texas
- North Dallas Shared Ministries, Inc.