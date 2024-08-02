The Dallas Foundation Announces more than $700,000 in Grants

The Dallas Foundation has announced more than $700,000 in grants to 26 local organizations.

The grants average just over $28,000 per nonprofit and are supported by endowed funds dedicated to a variety of issues, including the arts, animal welfare, domestic violence, and health-related causes. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Spring Grants Cycle.

“The Dallas Foundation is proud to encourage and support 26 nonprofit organizations doing important work in Dallas County, thanks to the remarkable generosity of our donors who have entrusted us with their legacy,” said Foundation President & CEO Julie Diaz. “These grants not only provide essential financial support, serving as catalysts for change across Dallas County, but also stand as a testament to the enduring impact of our donors’ commitment to our community.”

The Dallas Foundation has granted more than $1 billion to community-centered causes since its founding in 1929. Recipients of The Dallas Foundation‘s Spring Grants Cycle are:

BETTY POPE ENDOWMENT FUND, ERIN WYLIE FUND and RATLIFF FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

Friends of Dallas Animal Services

Friends of the Rowlett Animal Shelter

Humane Society of Dallas County

Operation Kindness

Seniors’ Pet Assistance Network (SPAN)

SPCA of Texas

Take me Home Pet Rescue

JEAN BAPTISTE “TAD” ADOUE FUND

AT&T Performing Arts Center

AURORA

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Forward Forest

AUDACY DFW AND THE ARTS

Pasos for Oak Cliff

Premier Lone Star Wind Orchestra

JALONICK FUND FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

For the Nations Refugee Outreach

Mosaic Family Services

Shared Housing Center, Inc.

Texas Appleseed

The Counseling Place

MORRIS HARTLEY MORGAN JR. FUND

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Neuro Assistance Foundation

Ruth Cheatham Foundation College Fund

Salood

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer

JALONICK FUND FOR BREAST CANCER

Bridge Breast Network

Cancer Support Community North Texas

North Dallas Shared Ministries, Inc.