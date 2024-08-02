Friday, August 2, 2024

PHOTO: Unsplash
University Park to Ground Fog for Mosquitos

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

University Park plans to ground fog for mosquitos beginning at 9 p.m. between Friday, Aug. 2, and Monday, Aug. 5, due to positive West Nile virus samples.

The city asks that residents inspect their property for standing water that may become mosquito breeding grounds. Mosquito dunks and insect repellent spray are available for free to residents at City Hall, 3800 University Boulevard, while supplies last. Click HERE to read more about the city’s mosquito fogging efforts.

