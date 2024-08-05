HPISD Trustees to Consider Bond Election

The HPISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday will consider a resolution to call a bond election for November. The special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 6, at the William P. Clements Jr. Leadership Center, 6900 Douglas Ave.

If the Board approves the Bond Election Order attached to the meeting agenda, a bond election would be held on Nov. 5. Residents would be asked to vote for or against a single proposition permitting the issuance of $137.3 million of bonds.

The proposition included in the potential Bond Election Order states that the bonds would be used “for the construction, acquisition, renovation, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including equipment for school safety and security purposes, for the purchase of new school buses, and for the purchase of necessary sites for the school buildings.”

A Community Advisory Committee recommended in April that the Board consider a $130 million to $140 million bond package to address maintenance and capital improvement needs, as well as to make more funds available for teacher salaries. Committee Chair Michael Denton Jr. told the Board that the recommended bond package would not increase the community’s tax rate.