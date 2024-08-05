Meadows Museum Appoints Patricia Manzano Rodríguez as Curator

The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University has selected Dr. Patricia Manzano Rodríguez to be its next curator.

Founded in 1962, the Meadows Museum is the leading institution in the nation that is dedicated to studying and showcasing Spanish art. Manzano has previously served as the museum’s Mellon Curatorial Fellow and will begin her new position on September 1.

She is a scholar of 17th-century Spanish painting and has researched the institution’s Velázquez paintings, as well as those of other baroque artists. Manzano has also had the opportunity to work at the Museo de América in Madrid, where she served as a FormARTE Fellow.

“She brings to the post an impressive international scholarly track record, and a passion for Spanish art with a specialty in early modern painting,” Director of the Meadows Museum and Centennial Chair of the Meadows School of Arts Amanda W. Dotseth stated.

Manzano has received numerous awards and grants, including the 2022 Juan Facundo Riaño Essay Medal. She has also supported art at other museums, and helped Durham University develop the online exhibition Hispanic Art in British Regional Collections: History, Display, Research.

“I am honored to join the Meadows Museum as its new curator,” Manzano said. “The Meadows has a rich history of fostering scholarly excellence, and I am thrilled to keep working with the talented team here to build on this legacy and explore new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.”