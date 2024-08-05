Park Cities Crime Reports July 29-Aug. 4

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MAIL MAYHEM

Mail from an apartment complex in east Dallas went astray and was found scattered at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Abbott Avenue at about 6:42 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

It may be hot outside, but a thief didn’t need to break a sweat to steal a 2010 GMC Yukon parked in front of a home on Shenandoah Avenue before 6:22 a.m. The car was left unlocked.

A driver on Lovers Lane was issued a citation for expired registration at about 9:09 p.m.

30 Tuesday

A sneaky thief entered a 2018 Porsche Macan on Lovers Lane before 6:11 p.m. and stole purses, a laptop, AirPods and clothing.

31 Wednesday

Reported at 6:24 p.m. on University Boulevard: Officers took a report of an assault as part of an investigation.

1 Thursday

Reported at 9:48 p.m.: Officers investigated a welfare concern on Amherst Street, and arrested a man on an outside warrant.

2 Friday

Reported at 1:32 p.m.: A pedaling pilferer stole a bike from a home on Westminster Avenue sometime between July 2 and August 1.

3 Saturday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A porch pirate stole an Amazon package and a package of dog food from pet-supply retailer Chewy before 4:18 p.m. from a home in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue.

Police arrested a man for assault and evading arrest in his 2005 Lincoln at about 9:12 p.m. on Boedeker Street.

4 Sunday

Reported at 9:21 a.m. on Asbury Avenue: A fraudster illicitly used a resident’s Capital One Debit Card.

A reckless roadster who drove on the sidewalk at about 3:15 p.m. on Lovers Lane hit a 2016 Ford Fusion, but didn’t leave information.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

A DoorDash delivery driver gave police two credit cards he found while delivering food from Wingstop during a traffic stop at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Wycliff Avenue at 8:39 p.m.

30 Tuesday

Reported at 5:23 p.m.: A trendsetting thief stole two packages containing a red silk dress and white and brown dress from the mailroom of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue between June 8 and July 19.

A man was arrested for mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and fraudulent use of identifying information at 7:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue.

1 Thursday

A porch pirate stole an Amazon package containing baby clothes at about 3:27 a.m. from a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

3 Saturday

Reported at 5:54 p.m.: The careless driver of a Toyota Tundra who hit an unoccupied Land Rover Defender in Highland Park Village didn’t leave a note, but a witness did. The witness included her phone number and said she’d taken photos.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A mail marauder stole two packages containing a Matein rolling backpack, HORIMOTE HOME king size quilt, and SONGMICS cabinet organizer shelf before 7:30 p.m. from a home in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue.

A bicycle bandit stole an electric bicycle valued at $4,000 before 7:48 p.m. from the front driveway of a home in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue.