Walker Hunt Bateman V was a lover of nature, served as a foodie expert guiding you to the best taco and noodle spots in town, could talk to you about almost any subject and followed in the family tradition of “silent laughing” while shrugging his shoulders up and down without making a noise.

Known in childhood as Walker Hunt, Walker honed his love for the outdoors on family trips to the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado where he became an outstanding skier. His summers were spent in the Texas Hill Country. He took after his father’s love for horseback riding, eventually teaching riding lessons as a counselor at Camp La Junta, earning many awards: Sportsmanship, Rough Rider and 2000 Black Eagle Chief. Walker earned his black belt in karate and Eagle Scout in Troop 82 as a freshman. He had the gift of speed on the track and played baseball, lacrosse and was on the 2005 Highland Park Championship football team.

After graduating from Highland Park High School in 2006, Walker left for his mother’s hometown of Lubbock. He was a 2007 La Fiesta escort. While attending Texas Tech University, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduated in 2010 with a degree in Communications. Walker worked as a professional landman in Ft. Worth and Pittsburg, PA for Dale Operating Company. After returning to Dallas, he leased and managed shopping centers for Myers Commercial and Merritt Capital Partners. Walker furthered his love for wildlife and animals, serving as the family dog whisperer, and enjoyed camping trips in historic parks. He rarely went anywhere without a fishing pole and a frying pan.

Walker cared deeply for his family and those he counted as family. He had great compassion for others. One of his closest friends said, “Walker is one of the kindest and most generous of friends.” He loved his time laughing with his cousins, who were more like brothers. He had a special bond with his nieces, attending their sporting events, and always winning the award for picking the best Christmas presents. His entire family and many friends were comforted by the thoughtful care Walker Hunt took of his father before his passing in 2022.

Walker is survived by his mother Jean Jenkins Bateman, his sisters Jessica Bateman Pulliam (daughters Charlotte Lee and Jacquelyn Ann), Jacquelyn Bateman Woldert (husband Dan Christian and daughters Grace Jenkins and Clara Christian), Grandmother Janey Forester Bateman and his treasured aunts, uncles and cousins. Walker is preceded in death by his father Walker Hunt Bateman IV, Grandparents Walker Hunt Bateman III, Ann Lupton Jenkins and John David Jenkins.

Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on August 8, 2024, at Highland Country Fellowship, 8202 Boedecker St., Dallas, Texas 75225.

Live stream: www.highlandcountryfellowship.org/memorial

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a contribution to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation (www.tpwf.org), 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204.