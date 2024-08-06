Dallas’ District 11 Holds First Youth Town Hall 

Dallas City Council District 11 aims to teach young residents how the city operates and connect them with their representatives during its first Youth Town Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Fretz Recreation Center, 6950 Belt Line Road.

District 11 council member Jaynie Schultz had the idea for the town hall because she wanted youth to be more involved with city government. She contacted the Dallas Youth Commission to help plan the event.

Toni Okon is the District 11 youth commissioner and a student at Hillcrest High School. Okon has been working on the event agenda, which will include learning how the city works, meeting representatives, pizza, and suggesting topics for future workshops.

Also helping plan the workshop is District 11 intern Ruth Kahn, who attends the School for the Talented and Gifted at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center. Khan helped coordinate guest speakers for the event.

Schultz and Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert will speak about how local government operates before answering questions from youth town hall attendees.

While this is the first event of its kind for District 11, Khan said they hope to make it a recurring event to keep youth engagement high. Click HERE to RSVP for the youth town hall.