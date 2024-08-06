Utah’s Mountain Magic

This Park City area wins gold for ease of travel

Everyone in Dallas goes to Colorado.

It’s true. And for good reason. It’s beautiful and a literal breath of fresh air when the summer temperatures tempt even the most loyal Texan to pack up and head out of town for good.

And while we are surely fond of the Centennial State, there are other options that offer a similar set up, sans crowds.

This is where Park City, Utah, enters the chat. It’s easy to get to, stunning, and provides a bit more of a melting pot when it comes to who’ll you’ll rub elbows with on the mountain.

A recent trip left me in awe of the ease associated with flying there at 9 a.m. and being on the mountain having a late lunch. In a world where time is money, this trip left me feeling rich.

How to get there: Getting to Salt Lake City has never been easier with nonstop options on both American and Southwest Airlines. Once you land, a quick Uber or rental car ride will have you sitting pretty amongst the flora and fauna of Utah within the hour. For Dallasites, the flight clocks in at less than 3 hours.

Where to stay: There are options for all budgets in the Park City area; however, the most luxurious choice is Montage Deer Valley. Situated on the side of a mountain on the coveted Empire Pass and offering an impressive 1 million square feet of resort to its guests, Montage Deer Valley has literally and figuratively set itself at the top of the hotel food chain. The property has an impressive children’s camp, 35,000-square-foot spa and is ski in ski out for those who want to partake in winter recreation. Ski here to find your boots warmed to an ideal 88 degrees each day waiting for you to take on the pristine powder. Ahh, it’s the little things that make it so luxurious.

Where to eat and drink: Grab a drink at No Name Saloon for the people watching and then head to Riverhorse on Main for live music in a sophisticated atmosphere with great food amazing service. Need a casual option that is delicious to boot? Don’t sleep on Five5eeds located in an otherwise easily skipped over shopping center. Not only does it offer delicious coffee, but the burger and fries and fresh chopped salads were some of the best bites of the trip.

What to do: In the summer, fly fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, and scenic hiking are the most popular options for outdoor recreation. This area offers a plethora of snow-fueled activities including skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. This area is so well suited for winter sports that you might recall it being the host of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Make sure to take the family to Utah Olympic Park for ziplining, alpine sliding, and rock climbing. You might even get lucky like we did and catch some future Olympians taking reps on the practice tracks and ski jumps.