Cheerleaders Earn All-American Honors

Eight varsity and three junior varsity Highland Park High School cheerleaders have earned spots on the National Cheerleaders Association’s All-American Team. Team membership is the country’s most prestigious individual cheerleading recognition.

Members of the varsity squad who earned 2024 All-American honors are seniors Mary-Claire Finch (captain), Baylee Hannagan, and Elsa Peterson, and juniors Madeleine Diltz, Addie Dyer, Harper Hughes, Camille Johnson, and Lilly Novel.

Junior Varsity All-Americans are sophomores Lila Hegi (captain), and Ainsley Wagner, and freshman Hallie Bacharach.

Every athlete in the Highland Park Cheer program was nominated for All-American honors after three days of National Cheerleaders Association camp this summer.