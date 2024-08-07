Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Highland Park Cheer's 2024 All-American honorees (left to right): Lilly Novel, Harper Hughes, Camille Johnson, Baylee Hannagan, Elsa Peterson, Captain Mary-Claire Finch, Madeleine Diltz, Addie Dyer, JV Captain Lila Hegi, Hallie Bacharach, and Ainsley Wagner. PHOTO: Courtesy Highland Park Cheer
Cheerleaders Earn All-American Honors

Eight varsity and three junior varsity Highland Park High School cheerleaders have earned spots on the National Cheerleaders Association’s All-American Team. Team membership is the country’s most prestigious individual cheerleading recognition.

Members of the varsity squad who earned 2024 All-American honors are seniors Mary-Claire Finch (captain), Baylee Hannagan, and Elsa Peterson, and juniors Madeleine Diltz, Addie Dyer, Harper Hughes, Camille Johnson, and Lilly Novel.  

Junior Varsity All-Americans are sophomores Lila Hegi (captain), and Ainsley Wagner, and freshman Hallie Bacharach.  

Every athlete in the Highland Park Cheer program was nominated for All-American honors after three days of National Cheerleaders Association camp this summer.

