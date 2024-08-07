Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 29-Aug. 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROAD TRIP

PHOTO: Pixabay

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane around 2:36 p.m. on July 30 for being in possession of a vehicle stolen in Chicago, roughly 900 miles away.

29 Monday

At an unreported time, a woman’s car was struck by another vehicle in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

Property was stolen from NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

A man had his property stolen at an unspecified time at NorthPark Center.

30 Tuesday

An unwelcome guest was warned around noon in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

A green leafy substance was found during a traffic stop around 7:46 p.m. in the 6000 block of LBJ Freeway.

At an unreported time, property was stolen from an apartment in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Property was stolen at an unspecified time from a store in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

31 Wednesday

An unwelcome guest was given a warning around 1 p.m. at a shopping mall in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

At an unreported time, a car was burglarized in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

1 Thursday

A ‘98 Ford F150 was burglarized around 11:43 a.m. in the 11000 block of Saint Jude Drive.

A burglar stole property from a car before 2:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

A man had his car stolen around 5:44 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief burglarized a trailer attached to a car around 11:27 p.m. in the 4600 block of Melissa Lane.

Property was stolen at an unspecified time in the 6000 block of Preston Crest Lane.

A woman was the victim of a hit and run at an unreported time in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

2 Friday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A display case with jewelry in it was stolen around 3:33 p.m. in the 5300 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole property from a construction site at an unlisted time in the 5000 block of West Hanover Avenue.

A theft occurred at a recreation center in the 4300 block of Northaven Road at an unreported time.

At an unreported time, a theft occurred at a recreation center in the 4300 block of Northaven Road.

Property was stolen from a retail store at NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

A car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

3 Saturday

A 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving around 2:48 a.m. in the 4400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

An unwelcome caller tormented someone with frequent texts and calls around noon in the 4100 block of South Better Drive.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing and thievery around 4:25 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A car was burglarized after having its window broken around 5:09 p.m. in the 5900 block of Forest Lane.

Around 9 p.m. a man was picked up for being intoxicated in public in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane, and was taken to a hospital and given a citation.

4 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A home was burglarized around 6:32 a.m. in the 10000 block of Barrywood Drive.

A thief stole property before 12:52 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

An unwelcome guest was warned around 1:00 p.m. at NorthPark Center.