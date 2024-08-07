‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds



Recent Hockaday alumna Jaden Thomas, who was named the 2023-2024 Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Thomas, who’s signed to Stanford, is the first to be chosen for this honor from Hockaday. The award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. The 5-foot-7 forward scored 39 goals and passed for 10 assists during her senior season, leading the Daisies (15-2) to the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A Tournament championship game. Thomas is also a member of Hockaday’s Black Student Union and has volunteered on behalf of Feeding the Need and as a youth soccer coach.