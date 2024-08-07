‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds
Dallas Black Dance Theatre board member Ebonie Jackson, who has been named among the 2024 “Most Powerful Women in Accounting” by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Practice Advisor. The annual recognition honors 25 influential leaders who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession. Jackson is a senior vice president in the chief financial officer group at Bank of America.
Recent Hockaday alumna Jaden Thomas, who was named the 2023-2024 Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Thomas, who’s signed to Stanford, is the first to be chosen for this honor from Hockaday. The award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. The 5-foot-7 forward scored 39 goals and passed for 10 assists during her senior season, leading the Daisies (15-2) to the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A Tournament championship game. Thomas is also a member of Hockaday’s Black Student Union and has volunteered on behalf of Feeding the Need and as a youth soccer coach.
Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s School of Texas class of 2021, who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the 48th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Ingram played college basketball as a Stanford Cardinal and most recently as a North Carolina Tar Heel.
Parish student Makenna Murfin, who earned a $10,000 donation for the Grant Halliburton Foundation for her pitch to support early elementary mental health, inspired by her own experiences with emotional and mental health challenges during the pandemic. Competing against 30 other Parish service learning students, Murfin advocated for a plan that aligns with the Grant Halliburton Foundation’s mission.